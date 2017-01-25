Trump Has 1.3 Billion Reasons Not to Pick a Fight With China
U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Xi Jinping on everything from trade to Taiwan to pressure his Chinese counterpart to cede ground. In doing so he risks a backlash that could make doing deals even harder.
