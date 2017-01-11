Trade friction; China pledges further...

Trade friction; China pledges further cuts in steel, coal production

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

China's top economic planner pledged Tuesday to continue cutting steel and coal production, which have been a source of trade friction with many countries. China reached targets for cuts in production capacity last year, said Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, adding that hundreds of thousands of steel and coal workers have been transferred to other jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse... Tue China Sucks 1
China makes the best quality junk in the world Tue China Sucks 1
High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet Tue Bradoa 1
Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads Tue Bradoa 1
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Jan 9 FREE HONG KONG 2
asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12) Jan 8 Chenghis 21
Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12) Jan 3 Hungfor asian 22
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,814 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC