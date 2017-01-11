Trade friction; China pledges further cuts in steel, coal production
China's top economic planner pledged Tuesday to continue cutting steel and coal production, which have been a source of trade friction with many countries. China reached targets for cuts in production capacity last year, said Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, adding that hundreds of thousands of steel and coal workers have been transferred to other jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse...
|Tue
|China Sucks
|1
|China makes the best quality junk in the world
|Tue
|China Sucks
|1
|High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet
|Tue
|Bradoa
|1
|Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads
|Tue
|Bradoa
|1
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Jan 9
|FREE HONG KONG
|2
|asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12)
|Jan 8
|Chenghis
|21
|Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|Hungfor asian
|22
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC