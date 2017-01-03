To benefit from China, we must first ...

To benefit from China, we must first understand why we matter to Beijing

China's increased investment in Southeast Asia has triggered concern over whether Beijing can behave responsibly, or whether regional hegemony is its true aim. But less has been said about one question: Why does Southeast Asia matter to China? What drives China to pump billions of dollars into Indonesia and its neighbours? Last year China became the second largest investor in Thailand after Japan, and the third largest in Indonesia after Japan and Singapore.

