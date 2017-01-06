Through Rally or Crash, Here's Why Bitcoin Buyers Are Nervous About China 2 hours ago
After he bought several million yuan worth of the cryptocurrency in June, the 34-year-old finance worker watched as prices skyrocketed 43 percent in the second half of 2016 before reaching an all-time high of $1,162 this week. Yang is now looking to his nation's policy makers with trepidation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|Hungfor asian
|22
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|Jan 3
|Hanukah Hal
|144
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|2
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Dec 28
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Mikey
|44
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC