Thousands of jobs lost as Apple supplier Foxconn fully automates its factories
Apple supplier Foxconn may be getting rid of its human workforce. The company is apparently set to automate its factories in three phases - and it has already completed the automation process at some of its plants, Dai Jia-peng, general manager in Foxconn's Automation Technology Development Committee, said in an interview with Digitimes .
