The Red Cross in China saws its reput...

The Red Cross in China saws its reputation damaged by a 2011 corruption scandal. Photo: Xinhua

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

The bureau had been seeking public input until last Friday over its proposal to conduct such inspections of domestic NGOs. The proposal covers community groups, trust foundations, industry organisations and other non-profit groups that are registered under civil affairs authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Which race is the most greedy? (Jun '12) 10 hr slumdog indians 43
News US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W... Jan 14 davidj6910 1
News Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse... Jan 10 China Sucks 1
China makes the best quality junk in the world Jan 10 China Sucks 1
High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet Jan 10 Bradoa 1
Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads Jan 10 Bradoa 1
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Jan 9 FREE HONG KONG 2
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,521 • Total comments across all topics: 277,984,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC