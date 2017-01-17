The New Cybersecurity Law of China: W...

The New Cybersecurity Law of China: What does it Mean for the International Market?

On 7 November, the government of the People's Republic of China passed the much-anticipated Cyber Security Law of China, which will come into force 1 June 2017. After first and second drafts were put out for public consultation in June 2015 and May 2016, respectively, it was a third draft issued in October 2016 that was ultimately passed into law.

China

