The New Cybersecurity Law of China: What does it Mean for the International Market?

On 7 November, the government of the People's Republic of China passed the much-anticipated Cyber Security Law of China, which will come into force 1 June 2017. After first and second drafts were put out for public consultation in June 2015 and May 2016, respectively, it was a third draft issued in October 2016 that was ultimately passed into law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.