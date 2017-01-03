Taipei: Chinese aircraft carrier transiting Taiwan Strait
In this Feb. 27, 2013 file photo released by China's Xinhua news agency, China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, is anchored in the northern port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Taiwan's defense ministry said China's sole aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 was transiting the Taiwan Strait amid heightened tensions between the mainland and self-governing island it claims as its own territory.
