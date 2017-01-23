South Africa: Transnet Engineers to Go to China for Locomotives Testing
The South Africa state rail company Transnet said Tuesday their engineers will go to China next month to verify locomotives they bought, before commissioning. Transnet was responding to an inquiry from Xinhua after South African media reports indicated that locomotives bought from China's CRRC Corporation Limited were found to be faulty.
