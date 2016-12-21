Smog in China shuts highways, causes ...

Smog in China shuts highways, causes cancelled flights

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Heavy smog in northern China on Sunday caused hundreds of flights to be cancelled and highways to shut, disrupting the first day of the new year holiday. Large parts of the north were hit by hazardous smog in mid-December, leading authorities to order hundreds of factories to close and to restrict motorists to cut emissions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on... Dec 29 Jeff Brightone 1
News With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa... Dec 29 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... Dec 29 BLACK POWER 142
News Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13) Dec 28 jeamlee 2
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Dec 28 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16) Dec 23 Mikey 44
News US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla... Dec 23 pirate popo 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,158 • Total comments across all topics: 277,518,656

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC