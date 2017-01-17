Silk Road revived as first freight train from China arrives in London
The 18-day trip saw the boxes transported from Yiwu in eastern China to DB Cargo's rail freight terminal in Barking Some 34 containers packed with mainly clothes and other high street goods completed the 7,456-mile journey in east London. The 18-day trip saw the boxes transported from the city of Yiwu in eastern China to DB Cargo's rail freight terminal in Barking.
