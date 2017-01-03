'Shots fired' in stand-off between police forces in western China
Police officers from two Chinese cities drew their guns on each other in a stand-off thought to be over the seizure of mining equipment, according to a newspaper report. Witnesses said on social media they heard at least three shots fired in the air during the dispute between officers from Chongqing and Xingping in Shaanxi province, the Chongqing Morning News reported.
