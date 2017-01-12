Secondhand Smoke During Childhood May Boost Miscarriage Risk
Nonsmoking women who were exposed to secondhand smoke as children may have an increased risk of a miscarriage, a Chinese study suggests. Although they had never been smokers themselves, women in the study who lived with two or more smokers as a child had a 20 percent higher risk of miscarriage, and those who were exposed to smoke five or more times per week had a 14 percent greater risk of losing a pregnancy, compared to women not exposed to secondhand smoke in childhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse...
|Tue
|China Sucks
|1
|China makes the best quality junk in the world
|Tue
|China Sucks
|1
|High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet
|Tue
|Bradoa
|1
|Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads
|Tue
|Bradoa
|1
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Jan 9
|FREE HONG KONG
|2
|asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12)
|Jan 8
|Chenghis
|21
|Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|Hungfor asian
|22
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC