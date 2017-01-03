Sabahan to compete in China Int'l Challenge

Kota Kinabalu: Sabahan shuttler Eddrall Atek is set to make a splash at the China International Challenge 2017 at Hainan, China, from Jan 10-15. Sabah Badminton Association Secretary Steve Jay said Eddrall has qualified to play in the main draw where he will meet Xin Tang from China in the first round.

