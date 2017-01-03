Sabahan to compete in China Int'l Challenge
Kota Kinabalu: Sabahan shuttler Eddrall Atek is set to make a splash at the China International Challenge 2017 at Hainan, China, from Jan 10-15. Sabah Badminton Association Secretary Steve Jay said Eddrall has qualified to play in the main draw where he will meet Xin Tang from China in the first round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|Hungfor asian
|22
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|Jan 3
|Hanukah Hal
|144
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|2
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Dec 28
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Mikey
|44
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC