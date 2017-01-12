S.Korea prosecutor indicts NPS chief in political scandal probe
The National Pension Service Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo is summoned to the Independent Counsel Team in Seoul, South Korea, December 27, 2016. News1 via South Korea's special prosecutor on Monday indicted National Pension Service Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo on charges of abuse of power and giving false testimony.
