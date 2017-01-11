Ready for cars from China?China's GAC is aiming for U.S. vehicle sales by 2019. Today at

Guangzhou Automobile Group, the only Chinese carmaker to exhibit at this year's North American International Auto Show in Detroit, has said it wants to have a vehicle on sale in the United States by 2019. "Since 2010, I've seen multiple automakers announce their entry in North America from China, but none of them have ever come true," said Yen Chen, a senior industry economist at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor.

