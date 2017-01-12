Read The Smog-Inspired Poem That Chin...

Read The Smog-Inspired Poem That China Can't Stop Talking About

A poem written by a Chinese surgeon lamenting the medical effects of smog, called "I Long to Be King," is going viral on Chinese social media. Told from the perspective of lung cancer, the poem takes an apocalyptic note: An English version of the poem ran in the October issue of CHEST Journal, a publication of the American College of Chest Physicians.

China

