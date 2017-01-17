Rare shooting by Chinese official act...

Rare shooting by Chinese official acting out of revenge say police

A rare shooting rampage in China's southwest Sichuan province was carried out by a revengeful and panicked official who was under investigation, state media said. Chen Zhongshu, head of the Panzhihua city's land and resources bureau, burst into a meeting of top city leaders on Jan. 4 and opened fire, injuring two, before fleeing and committing suicide, state media reported at the time.

