Prominent Pastor in China Sentenced t...

Prominent Pastor in China Sentenced to Two-and-a-Half Years After a Year in Detention

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Christian Newswire

GUIYANG, Guizhou, China, Jan. 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Yang Hua, a house church pastor who has been detained since Dec. 9, 2015, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison by a court in China's central Guizhou province yesterday. Photo: Yang Hua Yang Hua, the common pseudonym of Li Guozhi, was accused of "divulging state secrets."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12) Jan 3 Hungfor asian 22
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... Jan 3 Hanukah Hal 144
News The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on... Dec 29 Jeff Brightone 1
News With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa... Dec 29 Jeff Brightone 1
News Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13) Dec 28 jeamlee 2
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Dec 28 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16) Dec 23 Mikey 44
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,822 • Total comments across all topics: 277,686,248

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC