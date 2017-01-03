Prominent Pastor in China Sentenced to Two-and-a-Half Years After a Year in Detention
GUIYANG, Guizhou, China, Jan. 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Yang Hua, a house church pastor who has been detained since Dec. 9, 2015, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison by a court in China's central Guizhou province yesterday. Photo: Yang Hua Yang Hua, the common pseudonym of Li Guozhi, was accused of "divulging state secrets."
