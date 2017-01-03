Police Shoot Dead Three Terror Suspects in Xinjiang
The shootings took place in Hotan while security officers were pursing the suspects and encountered violent resistance, the regional government said on its official news website. [] The region's Communist Party chief, Chen Quanguo, staged a massive show of force in an anti- terrorism exercise last week.
