Northern China hosts snow and ice sculpture festival
In this Dec. 31, 2016, photo, visitors tour a castle-like structure made from blocks of ice at the Harbin International Ice and Snow festival held in Harbin in northeastern's China's Heilongjiang province. The city of Harbin in China's frigid northeast is in its final stages of preparation for one of the world's largest ice and snow festivals, an annual event that last year drew more than a million visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Chenghis
|21
|Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|Hungfor asian
|22
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|Jan 3
|Hanukah Hal
|144
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|2
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Dec 28
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC