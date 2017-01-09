Nokia is trying to make a smartphone comeback, starting in China
If you are a cell phone user of a certain age, you likely have a soft spot for the Nokia brand. In the late 1990s and most of the aughts, Nokia dominated the mobile phone market with its compact and affordable devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|10 hr
|FREE HONG KONG
|2
|asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Chenghis
|21
|Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|Hungfor asian
|22
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|Jan 3
|Hanukah Hal
|144
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|2
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC