New Silk Road? 1st China-London freight train arrives
The 18-day trip saw dozens of containers packed mainly with clothes transported from the city of Yiwu in eastern China to Barking in east London, via Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland and western Europe. China Railway already has freight services to European destinations including Madrid and Hamburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture
|1 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Which race is the most greedy? (Jun '12)
|Mon
|slumdog indians
|43
|US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W...
|Jan 14
|davidj6910
|1
|Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse...
|Jan 10
|China Sucks
|1
|China makes the best quality junk in the world
|Jan 10
|China Sucks
|1
|High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet
|Jan 10
|Bradoa
|1
|Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads
|Jan 10
|Bradoa
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC