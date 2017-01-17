New Office Supply Changes Dynamics fo...

New Office Supply Changes Dynamics for Occupiers in China

According to the report, DTZ/Cushman & Wakefield forecasts completion of a combined 5.8 million sq m of new prime office supply in 2017 across many of China's major city-level Grade A office markets. The new supply will change the prime office market dynamics in these cities, placing extra competition pressure on office landlords but, at the same time, creating more location options and opportunities for office occupiers.

