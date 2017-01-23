New China-Europe freight train a challenge to S'pore
Connecting the wholesale-market town of Yiwu in the Chinese province of Zhejiang by rail to London opens a new chapter in trade between China and Europe . This new service's journey time is two weeks shorter than that by sea and prices are half that of air cargo.
