MusicDish*China Caps Busy 2016 Music Touring Season Across China

MusicDish*China , the artist management arm for MusicDish LLC in China, recently wrapped up it's final tour of overseas artists in China for 2016, capping a busy fall season. Acts for which MusicDish*China produced tours in China for the September to December period included Canadian rock band Menage , Montreal DJ duo Eagle I Stallian , Toronto indie folk-jazz trio Jessica Stuart Few and UK's electro-pop act Ooberfuse .

