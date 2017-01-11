MusicDish*China Caps Busy 2016 Music Touring Season Across China
MusicDish*China , the artist management arm for MusicDish LLC in China, recently wrapped up it's final tour of overseas artists in China for 2016, capping a busy fall season. Acts for which MusicDish*China produced tours in China for the September to December period included Canadian rock band Menage , Montreal DJ duo Eagle I Stallian , Toronto indie folk-jazz trio Jessica Stuart Few and UK's electro-pop act Ooberfuse .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mi2n.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12)
|Tue
|Hungfor asian
|22
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|Tue
|Hanukah Hal
|144
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|2
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Dec 28
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Mikey
|44
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC