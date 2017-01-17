Martin Scorsese's Silence Is a Win for Taiwan but Producers Are Worried About a China Backlash
While investors from neighboring China are making major inroads in Hollywood, Taiwan is fighting to make its own mark on the global movie scene Silence , a sombre epic about Jesuit priests struggling to keep their faith in violently anti-Christian 17th century Japan, has been described as a life-long passion for acclaimed Hollywood director, Martin Scorsese, and as a possible Oscar contender. But on Thursday evening, speaking at a cinema in downtown Taipei, 1,300 miles from the Japanese capital, Tokyo, Scorsese thanked Taiwan for making his project of almost 30 years finally come to life.
