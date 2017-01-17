Martin Scorsese's Silence Is a Win fo...

Martin Scorsese's Silence Is a Win for Taiwan but Producers Are Worried About a China Backlash

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Time

While investors from neighboring China are making major inroads in Hollywood, Taiwan is fighting to make its own mark on the global movie scene Silence , a sombre epic about Jesuit priests struggling to keep their faith in violently anti-Christian 17th century Japan, has been described as a life-long passion for acclaimed Hollywood director, Martin Scorsese, and as a possible Oscar contender. But on Thursday evening, speaking at a cinema in downtown Taipei, 1,300 miles from the Japanese capital, Tokyo, Scorsese thanked Taiwan for making his project of almost 30 years finally come to life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a labor movement in china! now! (Jun '14) 1 hr Tony 49
News Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit... 3 hr Solarman 5
News China cans 103 planned coal plants to curb smog... 15 hr CO2 Is Not Dirty 1
News Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks... 16 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture Wed Slobodan B Medojevic 1
Poll Which race is the most greedy? (Jun '12) Jan 16 slumdog indians 43
News US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W... Jan 14 davidj6910 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,099,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC