Man killed in tiger attack in China10 min ago
Beijing, Jan 29 A man today died in an attack by a tiger after he apparently entered its enclosure at a wildlife park in eastern China, the second such incident in six months. The incident occurred at Tiger Hill enclosure at Youngor Wildlife Park in Ningbo city, about 200 kilometres south of Shanghai.
