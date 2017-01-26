Making China great again
"Passing the TPP is as important to me as another aircraft carrier," said former US defence secretary Ashton Carter two years ago as the negotiations on the huge new free trade organisation were nearing completion. Given that the United States already has twice as many aircraft carriers as all the rest of the world put together, that comment could be taken several ways, but Carter actually did mean that the TPP was strategically important in his eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Americans HATE the VIETNAMESE? (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|Hatethevietnamese123
|210
|Trump order seeks to cut through obstacles of d...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|3
|Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ...
|Jan 25
|madoff sinogog
|2
|a labor movement in china! now! (Jun '14)
|Jan 24
|Tony
|50
|Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13)
|Jan 22
|Mike
|112
|Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit...
|Jan 20
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC