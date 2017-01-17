Legendary Entertainment CEO steps down, China's Wanda takes closer control

Thomas Tull, the founder and chief executive of Legendary Entertainment has stepped down, the firm said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday, a year after the Hollywood studio was bought by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda for $3.5 billion. Dalian Wanda insider Jack Gao will for now take the helm at Legendary, the producer behind hit movies like "Jurassic World" and the Batman "Dark Knight" trilogy, putting the Chinese firm more directly in control of the U.S. studio.

