Lancaster Brewery team hoping to boost interest in ale in China

In partnership with Lancaster University - under its China Catalyst programme, which helps to exploit the global links of Lancaster University for the benefit of UK companies - Lancaster Brewery's managing director Matt Jackson is currently representing the brewery in China during a two month campaign, organised by The Happy Monk pub chain. The activity, which aims to establish distribution links across China for Lancaster Brewery ales, was launched with a 'Meet the Brewer and Taste the Beer' event in Guangzhou, Guangdong, hosted by Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morecambe Visitor.