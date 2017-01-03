Lancaster Brewery team hoping to boos...

Lancaster Brewery team hoping to boost interest in ale in China

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Morecambe Visitor

In partnership with Lancaster University - under its China Catalyst programme, which helps to exploit the global links of Lancaster University for the benefit of UK companies - Lancaster Brewery's managing director Matt Jackson is currently representing the brewery in China during a two month campaign, organised by The Happy Monk pub chain. The activity, which aims to establish distribution links across China for Lancaster Brewery ales, was launched with a 'Meet the Brewer and Taste the Beer' event in Guangzhou, Guangdong, hosted by Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morecambe Visitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12) 14 hr Chenghis 21
Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12) Jan 3 Hungfor asian 22
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... Jan 3 Hanukah Hal 144
News The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on... Dec 29 Jeff Brightone 1
News With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa... Dec 29 Jeff Brightone 1
News Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13) Dec 28 jeamlee 2
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Dec 28 FREE HONG KONG 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,114 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,049

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC