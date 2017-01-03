Lancaster Brewery team hoping to boost interest in ale in China
In partnership with Lancaster University - under its China Catalyst programme, which helps to exploit the global links of Lancaster University for the benefit of UK companies - Lancaster Brewery's managing director Matt Jackson is currently representing the brewery in China during a two month campaign, organised by The Happy Monk pub chain. The activity, which aims to establish distribution links across China for Lancaster Brewery ales, was launched with a 'Meet the Brewer and Taste the Beer' event in Guangzhou, Guangdong, hosted by Jackson.
