La Crosse celebrates 20 year sister city anniversary with Luoyang, China

14 hrs ago Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

The first event celebrating La Crosse's 20 year sister city relationship with Luoyang, China took place at Central High School Sunday night. 26 Chinese middle school students and their chaperones attended a banquet to meet with American students and host families.

