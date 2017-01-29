La Crosse celebrates 20 year sister city anniversary with Luoyang, China
The first event celebrating La Crosse's 20 year sister city relationship with Luoyang, China took place at Central High School Sunday night. 26 Chinese middle school students and their chaperones attended a banquet to meet with American students and host families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Americans HATE the VIETNAMESE? (Jul '11)
|21 hr
|Hatethevietnamese123
|210
|Trump order seeks to cut through obstacles of d...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|3
|Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ...
|Jan 25
|madoff sinogog
|2
|a labor movement in china! now! (Jun '14)
|Jan 24
|Tony
|50
|Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13)
|Jan 22
|Mike
|112
|Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit...
|Jan 20
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC