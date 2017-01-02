Korean Battery Makers Fear Retaliation from China Over THAAD
Korean battery makers fear that China is punishing them for the government's decision to let the U.S. station a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense battery here. Beijing last week reversed itself within hours to bar Chinese electric cars with Korean-made batteries from sought-after green subsidies.
