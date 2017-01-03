Kemira to Increase Capacity of Sizing Agent (ASA) Production in Nanjing, China
Jan. 10, 2017 - Kemira will make a multi-million euro investment in the production line expansion of sizing agent at its Nanjing site in China. Sizing agents are used for improving water-resistance in middle to high end paper and in packaging board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paper Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet
|1 hr
|Bradoa
|1
|Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads
|1 hr
|Bradoa
|1
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Mon
|FREE HONG KONG
|2
|asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Chenghis
|21
|Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|Hungfor asian
|22
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|Jan 3
|Hanukah Hal
|144
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC