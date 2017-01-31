Japan organizer: No history book at hotel during Asian Games
Snow-covered vehicles are parked in front of APA Hotel in Sapporo, northern Japan, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Japanese organizers for next month's Asian Winter Games say nationalistic history books will be removed from guestrooms at the hotel that will be used to house athletes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|14 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13)
|16 hr
|East Asian
|113
|why are chinese ugly? (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|chip67
|19
|Why do chinese girls like to marry filipino men? (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|East Asian
|25
|Why Americans HATE the VIETNAMESE? (Jul '11)
|Jan 29
|Hatethevietnamese123
|210
|Trump order seeks to cut through obstacles of d...
|Jan 28
|spytheweb
|3
|Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ...
|Jan 25
|madoff sinogog
|2
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC