Intense smog is a global problem, says China's environment minister

Chen Jining says climate abnormalities are creating a lethal mix with polluting industries not just in China, but around the world China's environment minister said smog has become a global concern that was caused by climate abnormalities, comparing the nation's air pollution problem to those in London and Paris. Serious smog has loomed over Beijing and many other cities in North China, while Paris went through more than a week of the worst winter pollution in a decade last month and London breached annual air pollution limits in first week of 2017.

