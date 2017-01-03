Intense smog is a global problem, says China's environment minister
Chen Jining says climate abnormalities are creating a lethal mix with polluting industries not just in China, but around the world China's environment minister said smog has become a global concern that was caused by climate abnormalities, comparing the nation's air pollution problem to those in London and Paris. Serious smog has loomed over Beijing and many other cities in North China, while Paris went through more than a week of the worst winter pollution in a decade last month and London breached annual air pollution limits in first week of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|Hungfor asian
|22
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|Jan 3
|Hanukah Hal
|144
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|2
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Dec 28
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Mikey
|44
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC