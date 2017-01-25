India, China hold Border Personnel Meeting6 min ago

Srinagar, Jan 25 A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting was held today between the delegations of Indian Army and their Chinese counterparts in Chushul sector of Ladakh region on the occasion of Chinese Spring Festival. "A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting on the occasion of Chinese Spring Festival was conducted today at Chinese BPM hut in Moldo garrison of the People's Liberation Army in Chushul sector of Eastern Ladakh," a defence spokesman said here.

