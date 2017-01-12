IMF raises China growth forecast but warns on debt
A construction worker directs others as they walk past an artist's impression of the Central Business District under construction in Beijing, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The International Monetary Fund on Monday raised its growth forecast for China but warned rising debt that has prompted concern about the country's finances increase the risk of a sharper slowdown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which race is the most greedy? (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|slumdog indians
|43
|US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W...
|Jan 14
|davidj6910
|1
|Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse...
|Jan 10
|China Sucks
|1
|China makes the best quality junk in the world
|Jan 10
|China Sucks
|1
|High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet
|Jan 10
|Bradoa
|1
|Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads
|Jan 10
|Bradoa
|1
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Jan 9
|FREE HONG KONG
|2
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC