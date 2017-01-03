Hyatt Regency Fuzhou Cangshan Debuts in Southern China
Merging traditional Chinese culture with modern conveniences, Hyatt Regency Fuzhou Cangshan strives to become the gathering place for business and leisure travelers. "We are thrilled to introduce the Hyatt Regency brand to the Fujian Province, thanks to the dedication and vision of the hotel's ownership, Rongxing Group," said Christopher Koehler, vice president and managing director - operations, Hyatt in China.
