Hometown dish helps Chinese man track down long-lost family

A Chinese man who was sold by his own mother as a child has been reunited with his father after 13 years, a newspaper reported. Li Risheng managed to pinpoint the city where he grew up years later after eating a signature dish from his hometown, the Guangzhou Daily reported.

