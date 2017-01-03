Hometown dish helps Chinese man track down long-lost family
A Chinese man who was sold by his own mother as a child has been reunited with his father after 13 years, a newspaper reported. Li Risheng managed to pinpoint the city where he grew up years later after eating a signature dish from his hometown, the Guangzhou Daily reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Mon
|FREE HONG KONG
|2
|asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Chenghis
|21
|Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|Hungfor asian
|22
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|Jan 3
|Hanukah Hal
|144
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|2
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC