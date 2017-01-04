Heavy Smog Chokes a Third of China's Cities at Start of New Year
Heavy smog has blanketed a third of China's cities, including its capital Beijing, with 62 issuing health alerts since Jan. 1, officials said. The hazardous air has forced hundreds of flight cancellations or delays and is forecast to linger into the weekend in some areas.
