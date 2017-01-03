Gas outburst in central China coal mi...

Gas outburst in central China coal mine kills 12

Seven miners were confirmed dead after a falling roof triggered a gas outburst in a central Chinese coal mine, bringing the death toll to 12, AP reported. The outburst occurred Wednesday night when 51 workers were underground at the mine in the city of Dengfeng in Henan province, state broadcaster CCTV said.

China

