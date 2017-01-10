Freight train completes marathon journey from Chinese city to London
Some 34 containers packed with c lothes, bags and millions of pairs of socks completed the 7,456-mile journey to east London. The 18-day trip saw the boxes transported from the city of Yiwu in eastern China to a rail freight terminal in Barking.
