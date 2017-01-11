First IMAX 3D panda film starts shooting in SW China
Panda lovers can expect more spectacular views of the bear in cinemas as the first IMAX 3D panda documentary began filming on Tuesday in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Panda lovers can expect more spectacular views of the bear in cinemas as the first IMAX 3D panda documentary began filming on January 10 in southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet
|1 hr
|Bradoa
|1
|Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads
|1 hr
|Bradoa
|1
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Mon
|FREE HONG KONG
|2
|asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Chenghis
|21
|Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|Hungfor asian
|22
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|Jan 3
|Hanukah Hal
|144
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC