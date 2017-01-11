First IMAX 3D panda film starts shoot...

First IMAX 3D panda film starts shooting in SW China

Panda lovers can expect more spectacular views of the bear in cinemas as the first IMAX 3D panda documentary began filming on January 10 in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

China

