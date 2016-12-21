Expand partnership with US, limit rif...

Expand partnership with US, limit rifts with China

The Indian Express

In the last few years, India has struggled to cope with Beijing's political expansion, military modernisation and power projection in India's neighbourhood. As a rising China challenges American primacy in Asia, navigating between Beijing and Washington is a major strategic challenge for us.

China Discussions

China

