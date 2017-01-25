Donald Trump's name in Chinese? He wo...

Donald Trump's name in Chinese? He won't like this particular translation

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Donald Trump's name in Chinese? He won't like this particular translation When you write a foreign name in Chinese, you add meaning whether you intend to or not. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://usat.ly/2jq6k4L As Donald Trump can attest, your name can say a lot about a person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ... 14 hr madoff sinogog 2
a labor movement in china! now! (Jun '14) Tue Tony 50
Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13) Jan 22 Mike 112
News Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks... Jan 21 Ainu 2
News Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit... Jan 20 Solarman 5
News China cans 103 planned coal plants to curb smog... Jan 20 CO2 Is Not Dirty 1
News China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture Jan 18 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,808 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC