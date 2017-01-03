Dogs rescued from Chinese meat festival starting new life with...
Almost all of the 32 dogs rescued by the Montreal SPCA had been adopted by Friday night. It's the start of a new chapter for a group of dogs that were destined for a Chinese dog meat festival as many get to go home to their new families for the first time.
