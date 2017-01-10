Davos: China's Xi says no one will win trade war

Chinese President Xi Jinping presented himself as a champion of globalization on Jan. 17, lecturing the world elite in Davos on the dangers of protectionism and the futility of trade wars. The leader of the world's second largest economy became the first Chinese president to address the World Economic Forum, where 3,000 well-heeled delegates from government, business, science and the arts have gathered.

