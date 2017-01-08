Cruz meets with Taiwanese president, blasts China

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz scolded China for trying to quash his meeting with the Taiwanese president on Sunday, the second time in just over a month a prominent Republican has publicly poked the People's Republic over a communication with the contested island nation. Cruz and Texas' Republican Gov. Greg Abbott were among the officials who met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as she stopped in Houston during a trip to the Americas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.