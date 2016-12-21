Corruption scandals see fall in number of China lawmakers
Number of delegates at National People's Congress drops by 108 amid graft probes, vote-rigging scandals and the death of some members The number of lawmakers in China's national legislature has fallen by 108 over past four years due to the death of delegates and the expulsion of lawmakers in corruption and vote-rigging scandals. The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's rubber-stamp parliament, said in a statement there were now 2,879 qualified delegates.
