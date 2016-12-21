Corruption scandals see fall in numbe...

Corruption scandals see fall in number of China lawmakers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Number of delegates at National People's Congress drops by 108 amid graft probes, vote-rigging scandals and the death of some members The number of lawmakers in China's national legislature has fallen by 108 over past four years due to the death of delegates and the expulsion of lawmakers in corruption and vote-rigging scandals. The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's rubber-stamp parliament, said in a statement there were now 2,879 qualified delegates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on... Dec 29 Jeff Brightone 1
News With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa... Dec 29 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... Dec 29 BLACK POWER 142
News Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13) Dec 28 jeamlee 2
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Dec 28 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16) Dec 23 Mikey 44
News US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla... Dec 23 pirate popo 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,480 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,571

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC